Neil Lennon first confirms a meeting with SFA officials for the historic Celtic Park

NEIL LENNON and Celtic will experience something completely new this month when VAR comes to town.
The Europa League has been using the technology in the league for the last 32 years, after having not previously implemented it for the group stage.
The new system will be used in both legs and Celtic Park will be equipped with all necessary equipment to call the night.
VAR is very controversial so far, it has thrown more gray areas than anything and has taken a lot of fun out of the game. A thread hair offside and your goal will not last – with the spirit of the rule really dead.
With that in mind, Neil Lennon today confirmed to Celtic TV that he had met with both Willie Collum and Crawford Allan before using VAR in Celtic Park, where both whistlers prepare Lennon for what will be involved.