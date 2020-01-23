NEIL LENNON is beaten by Charlie Nicholas, a Sky Sports expert after trying to celebrate Leigh Griffiths at Firhill by sticking his fingers in his ears.

The striker got his first goal since August, and between that time and now there have been all kinds of suggestions that the players time at Celtic is over. Scoring the goal and putting his fingers to his ears was the front man who told the world that he is blocking negativity.

Charlie Nicholas said it was something that the player should not have done and that he makes his own agenda. Very ironically Charlie would accuse everyone of making his own story.

When asked to comment on Nicholas and his criticism of Leigh, Neil Lennon rightly defended his player.

“Why did he put his fingers in his ears? It is not about a war or creating a so-called agenda. It’s about getting himself well as a person – and if he does, he can become the player he once was. “Lennon told RecordSport.

He said: “I was just happy to see him score. That is the most important thing, much more than the nature of his celebrations.

“Of course Leigh wants to silence his critics. He is a little street hunter. He sometimes has the villain, a bit of the devil, in him – but I like that.

“But he certainly knows how to play centrally. There is a silence about him now and he just wants to continue his business. “

Leigh will probably be in the team for the Kilmarnock game on Wednesday night. Not a word yet whether he will start or not.