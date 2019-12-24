Neil Lennon Drops Important Transfer Hint

Loading...

NEIL LENNON has given some ideas about his thinking and that of the club in January when it comes to recruits.

It seems that the Celtic foreman is looking for permanent offers when the window is opened instead of loans. Celtic has successfully used the loan market to its advantage this season with Fraser Forster, Mohamed Elyounoussi and, to a lesser extent, Moritz Bauer, but now it seems that Celtic's manager has an eye on the future and perhaps at the beginning of the next season.

The manager of the Celtic spoke over the weekend of bringing men who could enter and settle in the next three or four months and become a great asset for the Celtic in the long term. You don't get that with the loan firms, that's why we believe that the manager is looking to attract the boys to a permanent agreement.

"It is difficult to get the right quality in January, but if it can be strengthened, if you think it will improve and you will have the funds, then it makes perfect sense," Neil Lennon told RecordSport.

"And doing it in January means you'll have them in the building for a few months before the start of next season."

Celtic should always be flexible and pivot their plans if the right agreement is reached, whether permanent or not. At this time, the permanent agreements would make much more sense unless you can get a Victor Wanyama like signing for six months.