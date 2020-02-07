Neil Lennon does not rule out Clyde debut

NEIL LENNON was noncommittal in his pre-match press conference for the Clyde game on Sunday, but asked if his new signing Ismaila Soro could get some game time in the Scottish Cup – Celtic manager told CelticTV: “He could be in the team , Yes.”

Soro is a defensive midfielder and getting some playing time would do him the world of good. I’m not sure how much stock Neil Lennon puts on omens, but Gordon Strachan shared famous debut against Clyde in the Scottish Cup to both Roy Keane and Du Wei with Celtic who lost that draw with 2-1. Soro came in during the last week of the transfer window after a long wait for paperwork. Celtic actually announced his signing twice when they announced that the deal was closed, but they waited for the green light, and then they confirmed again when he flew to join the club.

Neil is unlikely to make too many changes, but some guys will get a rest before the Celtic match against Hearts next Wednesday.

Celtic is still fighting on three fronts and have used their strength in the campaign so far.