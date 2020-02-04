Neil Lennon delivers positive Frimpong update

NEIL LENNON has given Celtic fans a boost by stating that Jeremie Frimpong should be back in training early next week.

The player has been injured since the Kilmarnock game when Alan Powers went straight through the young defender.

🎙️ Neil Lennon on Frimpong: “We hope he will be back in training on Monday.”

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) 4 February 2020

Celtic still won in his absence, but the absence of the young Dutch international was obvious during the home game of Ross County, without a real penetration on the right.

Retrieving the player for the next series of games will be a fantastic boost for the team that also has a few bhoys to welcome back in the near future.

Celtic shows its power in depth by still winning, even with important players on the sidelines. Neil Lennon, who played a 3-5-2 for most of our games, almost saw James Forrest playing as a wing defender.

It will be interesting to see which Neil formation goes together once everyone is fit. With Moi coming back, returning to a front three can be on a certain point on the cards.