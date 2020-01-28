Neil Lennon delivers an overwhelming transfer update

Neil Lennon has tempered the expectations of even more signing sessions before the window closes on Friday by admitting that he is happy with what he has IF they no longer get players for that.

There is hope that Celtic can get another one before everything is said and done, but if that is the case, Neil Lennon does not take anything for granted and does not let himself open if nothing happens.

Asked if there would be more things in this window, Neil Lennon told Celtic TV: “If we don’t do anything else, I’m glad we have a great team.

Asked if his team is stronger now, Neil replied: “We have some good players. Streamlined team a bit, Klimala adds a bit of firepower and pace to the attack, what we needed and Soro will bring power to midfield. On this moment we are certainly stronger. “

Celtic has been streamlined by lending a good number of players and discharging Scott Sinclair to Preston earlier in the window.

The bhoys have a hectic schedule between now and the end of the season and any reinforcements are welcome.

The bhoys have an SPFL campaign, Europa League knockouts and the Scottish Cup. The current cup of players has already packed the League cup and is determined to add more silverware when it is all said and done.