NEIL LENNON confirmed today that Scott Sinclair is indeed on the eve of moving to the club he joined three and a half years ago. The invincible triple winner has been used less than sparingly this season by the Irishman and with Preston who wants to get the winger back to the south, his Celtic career seems to be over.

Speaking from the Dubai training camp of the club, the Celtic manager spoke about the upcoming movement and the Celtic legacy that Sinclair built for himself in Parkhead.

“He will leave a huge legacy. He had a great time here. It’s just a matter of limited game time this season.” Lennon told RecordSport.

“He is a fantastic professional, fantastic to have everywhere, but ultimately he wants to play and we cannot guarantee that, so he plans to go to Preston.”

Alex Neil has loved Sinclair for a while and he will be happy to get his husband.

Sinclair was the catalyst for many of the positive things that Celtic has enjoyed over the past three years. A constant in the treble and an absolute mammoth during the invincible season.

He will leave with the best wishes of everyone once the deal is confirmed.