Neil Lennon confirms Soro's St Johnstone status

NEIL LENNON has told the media that Imaila Soro is here for a first team impact this season, but also for the future.

The 21-year-old eventually flew to Scotland on Monday and trained Tuesday with his new teammates while starting his club of four and a half years.

Soro was Celtic’s second sign in front of the window, with Patryk Klimala being the first to arrive.

Asked if Soro would go straight into the team against St Johnstone on Wednesday evening, and if he was a prospect instead of a first team option, Lennon told CelticTV:

“A bit of both, we’ll have to see what his conditioning is. He might need a week or two before we use it.”

Klimala went straight into the team for the Partick Thistle game a few weeks ago and received his first point. He has not been seen since, but has kept his place on the couch.

Soro has trained with the club for the first time on Tuesday, it is very doubtful that his lead time will facilitate a place in the team on Wednesday evening.