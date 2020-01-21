Neil Lennon confirms injury, but Duo returns

NEIL LENNON has confirmed that Celtic will be without James Forrest again for their trip to Rugby Park on Wednesday after the winger missed the Partick Thistle game at the weekend.

There is better news in the field of injuries for Kristoffer Ajer and Mikey Johnston who compete to start the game against Killie.

Il Neil Lennon speaks in the media at the # CelticFC training center in Lennoxtown.

🗣️ NL: “James Forrest is not available for tomorrow, but we hope for the weekend. Kristoffer Ajer and @ mikeyjohnston10 trained today so that they are back in the team.” Pic.twitter.com/8qC555bU61

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 21, 2020

The bhoys are back in SPFL action on Wednesday evening after the winter break and they want to win again in the competition.

The Celtic manager changed his system for the Thistle game, but with Mikey back – the Irishman could play a more conventional formation on Wednesday.

Ajer looks like the most promising to start in Rugby Park with the artificial surface all but Jozo Simunovic from the draw.

Marian Shved was in training on Tuesday morning, can we see the Ukrainian in action?