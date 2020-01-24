Neil Lennon commented on Surprise Parkhead Return by Midfielder

Neil Lennon was asked about Ewan Henderson’s return during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The bhoys are all ready to play Ross County tomorrow at Celtic Park, but it turned out earlier in Friday that Celtic had recalled Ewan from his loan in County.

The midfielder didn’t get enough playing time, so Celtic brought the player back into the fold.

Neil Lennon confirmed that the player can no longer go on loan this month and the rest of the season will stay with Celtic.

🗣️ NL on Ewan Henderson: “He played for us in a qualifying session, so he will be with the training of the first team, we cannot lend him to another club. We would have liked him to play more games, but it is good to see him again and he enjoyed his experience. “

More from the boss 🖥️ soon

– Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 24, 2020

Henderson could play a role in the Celtic season. He has shown in the past that he is good enough to linger with these current batches of players.

With Christie still suspended, there is a chance that Ewan can reach the team against County on Saturday.

Celtic wants to clear five points at the top with a win over the old loan side of Ewan on Saturday. The more pressure on our rivals, the better.