Neil Lennon blocked Deadline Day Exit from Celtic Player – Manager confirms

Jim Goodwin and St Mirren tried to complete a late blow to Celtic fringe strike Vakoun Bayo on the day of the deadline, but according to the Saints boss it never got off the ground.

Peter Lawwell was in the building until 11:30 am on the day of the deadline with absolutely nothing to show for it, but at least they were in to let St Mirren know they would not let Bayo leave.

Goodwin told SunSport: “We’ve checked with every player who doesn’t play for one of the big clubs. Not just in Scotland, but throughout the UK.

“We have offered some of them that opportunity.

“Of course someone like Bayo would be fantastic for us to draw. But Lennon wants to work with four pointers and that ends there. “

Ideally, it would have been great if Bayo had regularly played against the SPFL opposition for the remainder of this campaign to give the striker a good chance of developing. Now that Celtic loses wingers due to injuries, there is a real chance that Neil Lennon will play with two strikers for most of the season.

This means that he needs four strikers in case of injuries. In that respect, it’s the right move, but if everyone stays fit, Bayo will keep his fingers crossed for the rest of the campaign.