The entertainment world seemed to continue shortly after Christmas when it became known that Neil Innes had died at the age of 75.

For comedy and music lovers, this was and is a huge loss. Innes was a member of the surrealistic ensemble of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (and wrote their top five hit, I’m the Urban Spaceman), Monty Python and the parody group The Rutles. As a wise joke and talented musician, he contributed sketches and songs to Python projects and released many of his memorable albums.

Sir Michael Palin told Radio Times: “Some called it the seventh python, but I prefer to see it as the first Neil Innes. He could turn his hand to anything. Songwriting, painting, acting design, Bons Mots – the folk singer who introduces himself with the line: “I suffered for my art, now it’s your turn.”

“Everything seemed natural and effortless to him. Neil had an original mind and also a subversive one. Roger McGough described him as “the silent revolutionary”. This made it perfect for Python. He helped us a lot and we loved having him filming or touring as he was the best company you could ask for in the long hours when you didn’t do anything. Or showbiz as it is called. “

A spokesman for the family – his wife Yvonne and their sons Miles, Luke and Barney – described him as “a beautiful, gentle soul, whose music and songs touched everyone’s heart”.

Among the fans who paid their respects on Twitter were Danny Baker, Mark Gatiss, the Cavern Club and Diane Moran.

I was lucky enough to interview Innes when Monty Python celebrated its 50th anniversary in summer 2019 and I also asked him about his career before and after Python.

Am I right when I think your connection to Python goes back to the ITV series of the late 1960s. Don’t you customize your set?

Yes, the Bonzos, Eric Idle, Michael Palin and Terry Jones, Denise Coffey and David Jason were thrown together by Humphrey Barclay (Comedy Executive) – we were all about 12 years old!

So Monty Python’s Flying Circus started in October 1969. Were you a fan of the show in those early days?

Flying Circus came a little later – the bonzos went to America in 1969 so I didn’t see much of the first series but I loved the ones I saw!

Who contacted you first to join the Python group?

Eric called and asked me to come to the TV center – her warm-up man was sick. I said, “I’m not doing any warm-up exercises.” He said, “It pays £ 25.” I said, “Done!”

And what did you write for the last season of Flying Circus in 1974?

I wrote “The Most Awful Family in Britain” with Graham Chapman and myself an “Appeal in the Name of the Very Rich”. Graham made it wonderful, I thought …

A script meeting for the last series of Monty Python’s Flying Circus in 1974: from left: producer Ian McNaughton, Michael Palin, Terry Jones, assistant to producer Margaret Stott, Graham Chapman and Neil Innes. “Top beret modeling,” said Innes when he saw RT’s archive images in 2019

In 1975, you met Eric Idle on Rutland Weekend Television, which ran for two series. What were your highlights while working on it?

To be disguised as an American sailor – just like choreographer Gillian Gregory – and to be let down by the film team somewhere in Brighton. We had no money, nothing in our pockets, and thanks to a very friendly pub nearby, we had a few drinks and waited for the production team to find us!

Rutland Weekend Television, a sketch show from “Britain’s smallest television station”, was written by Eric Idle and contained songs by Innes. The publication brought Radio Times to the title, and Idle said, “Neil Innes is great. I have to be his biggest fan. ”

Innes ‘musical gifts were included for the first time in the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, the avant-garde outfit of the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour film and ITVs “Don’t Adjust Your Set”, but also in the last series of Flying Circus, noticed and the large-screen tour Monty Python and the Holy Grail. However, in songs like this Elton John send-up, Rutland Weekend Television showed what a brilliant talent it had for Pastiche Innes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lplGAiqgPwQ (/ embed)

Innes’ association with Idle in RWT provided a music video for Rutland’s response to the Beatles. One thing led to another and it was soon a full-length mock documentary called The Rutles (in the states where it was funded, the film was titled All You Need Is Cash). It was a career highlight for both of them and is still loved by fans today.

In September, in a season at BFI Southbank celebrating everything related to Python, Innes agreed to a Q&A for a screening of The Rutles, in which he set about his first sketch for Rutland Weekend Television and his conversation remembered with idle. “I said, ‘I have a great, cheap idea for a parody of A Hard Day’s Night because it’s an accelerated black and white Benny Hill film with four men in tight pants and wigs. It has to be cheap! “So he said,” That’s good, because I have the idea for a documentary filmmaker who is so boring that the camera runs away from him. “

The Rutles, which first aired on Easter Monday 1978, featured Neil Innes as Ron Nasty, Eric Idle as Dirk McQuickly, Ricky Fataar as Stig O’Hara, and John Halsey as Barry Wom

Do you have to be very proud to have been there?

The Rutles were a wonderful project. Everyone knew what to do. It was probably the funniest I’ve ever attended.

In 1979 Innes flew solo and received three series of his song and comedy series for the BBC, The Innes Book of Records. “There are songs and pictures about people and things,” explained the typically humble Innes RT at the time. “For reasons of change, it is worth trying. Any new program is a risk, and it would be much easier to stick to a format-like show. “

Two of the characters from The Innes Book of Records. The duck hat and Innes’ song How Sweet to Be an Idiot were a popular feature of the Python stage shows.

Michael Palin helped make the humble star of The Innes Book of Records famous in 1979 and told RT about the times when they were on tour with Monty Python: “Neil’s songs are the only things that we play everywhere , well received. It’s very versatile … No, I’m telling you the truth. He likes shamelessly dressing up, that’s what he loves … the panstick, the lights, all of that! “

And what about the plastic duck that Innes wore on his head on stage? “I saw the duck at Woolworth,” he said to RT in 1979. “I thought if I cut the wheels off it made a hat.” Later when we brought Monty Python to New York, two people were waiting for me at the stage door they were wearing! “

Is there a way that The Innes Book of Records will ever get a DVD / streaming release?

The BBC agreed to release a DVD, provided we have been approved by Equity and the Musicians Union. This has proven impossible due to the prohibitive cost. Really sad …

Looking back on your Python days, is there a moment that makes you laugh every time you remember it?

The day the script for the Holy Grail came through the mailbox. I lay down on the sofa to read it. When I got to the Black Knight duel, I suddenly noticed that I was rolling around on the floor and slapping him with laughter. No other script has had this effect.

We leave Sir Michael Palin the final words on Innes and his remarkable legacy: “Neil and the Pythons had a very good time together. We will miss him very much. However, his work lives on. Find out wherever you can. “