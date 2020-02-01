Neil Gaiman reveals how Good Omens fans made the show

Neil Gaiman has revealed the inventive methods used by the Good Omens team to achieve their vision – including how they brought in fans to help realize an ambitious series.

Gaiman, who served as showrunner in the TV series of his novel and that of Terry Pratchett, told RadioTimes.com that the adjustment was made “with a phantom Terry looking over my shoulder”.

“It was always done asking myself,” Would Terry want it that way? “- because I only did it because Terry asked me to,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to be a showrunner. I prefer to be a novelist – it’s a nice job to be a novelist, you don’t have to get up in the morning And people pay you about five times as much as they pay you to show, so from that perspective it’s much easier!

“But when Terry Pratchett said to me:” You have to make this – you have to make it because I want to see it “and then died, making it a final request … then I decided that I would make it, but the downside it was: “I won’t make it for someone else – I make it for me and I make it for Terry. I don’t make it for the fans. I don’t make it for the BBC. I don’t make it for Amazon. I make it purely for Terry – and so the question “Would Terry like this? Would Terry want to see this?” Became enormously important all the time. “

Although he was determined to produce a faithful adaptation of the comic fantasy novel of 1990, Gaiman acknowledged that “there are always things you lose for time and budgetary reasons” – although the Good Omens team could save an important series with an unorthodox method …

“Six days before the table was read, we were told that we had to lose around £ 1.5 million – we had £ 1.5 million over budget,” he recalled. “I sat down with the scripts and that was when the other Four Horsemen left the Apocalypse just because we had no more money to do them justice and we couldn’t have done them cheaply. When you let people on motorcycles along highway sections and huge piles of fish crashes, it will cost money! So I let go.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

“But it was interesting, because sometimes we came up with other solutions. I remember being told that we couldn’t shoot the Agnes Nutter series in the 17th century … with the witch on fire and the explosions, all the villagers – something like that. We were just told: “We have no money for that” and I checked in with the ghost Terry Pratchett on my shoulder and he said something very rude!

“I thought,” Well, Terry wrote that piece and it must be in there. “So Rob Wilkins, who is Terry’s representative on earth, and me and the BBC put our heads together and we agreed that we should have the Good Omens Companion Book and the Good Omens scriptbook would do and that we would put all the money from those books into the production.

“So everyone who buys the Good Omens Companion Book or the Good Omens script book actually contributes to the costs of blowing up Josie Lawrence!”

