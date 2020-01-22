Neil Gaiman reveals how Good Omens fans helped make the show happen

Neil Gaiman has unveiled the inventive methods that the Good Omens team used to realize their vision – including the way in which they encouraged fans to make an ambitious sequence a reality.

Gaiman, who appeared as a showrunner in the TV series version of his and late novel by Terry Pratchett, reported RadioTimes.com that the adaptation was “made with a phantom that Terry looks over my shoulder”.

“I always wondered,” Would Terry like that? “- because I only did it because Terry asked me to,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to be a showrunner. I prefer to be a writer – it’s a nice job to be a writer, you don’t have to get up in the morning and people pay you about five times what they want you to be pay the showrun, so from this perspective, it’s a lot easier!

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

“But when Terry Pratchett said to me: ‘You have to do this – you have to do it because I want to see it’ and then died, which made it a final request … then I decided I would do it, but that The flip side of this was, “I don’t do it for anyone else – I do it for myself and I do it for Terry. I don’t do it for the fans. I don’t do it for the BBC. I’m not doing it for Amazon. I only do it for Terry – and the question: “Would Terry like that?” Would Terry want to see that? “Became hugely important all the time.”

Although he was determined to produce a true-to-life adaptation of the 1990 comic fantasy novel, Gaiman admitted that “there are always things that you lose for time and budget reasons” – although the Good Omens team is able to was to save a key sequence with an unorthodox method …

“Six days before reading the table, we were told that we would have to lose about £ 1½ million – we would be £ 1½ million over budget,” he recalled. “I sat down with the scripts and then the other four horsemen of the apocalypse left just because we no longer had the money to do them justice and we couldn’t have made them cheap.” If people ride motorcycles down the highway and smash huge mountains of fish, it will cost money! So I let go of that.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the good omen

“But it was interesting because sometimes we came up with other solutions. I remember being told that we couldn’t do the Agnes Nutter sequence in the 17th century … with the burning witch and the explosions, all the villagers – Everything like that. We were just told “We don’t have the money for it” – and I checked in with the Phantom Terry Pratchett on my shoulder and he said something very rude!

“I thought,” Well, Terry wrote the play and it has to be in there. “So Rob Wilkins, Terry’s representative on earth, I and the BBC put our heads together and we agreed that we would get the Good Omens Companion Book and would make the Good Omens Script Book and put all the money from those books into production.

“So anyone who buys the Good Omens Companion Book or the Good Omens Script Book actually helps blow up Josie Lawrence!”

