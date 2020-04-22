Neighbors Susan and Karl separate, alluding to Jackie Woodburne

Neighbors’ fans around the world hold their breath because Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) seem to be on the rocks.

After the troubled Susan, who saw her killed by the murderous Finn Kelly, she saw her a few months after you thought she would get her life back on track now.

Unfortunately, this is not the case, because in the coming weeks we will see that our beloved trainer discovers that her husband has his doubts.

Karl never wanted Finns back on Ramsay Street, but caring Susan let him into their house.

A few months later, he recalled his evil past and began to avenge those who had wronged him, leaving three dead for his 35th anniversary.

Although she is dead and buried, this does not prevent Sheila Canning from pointing a finger at Susan for not understanding the leopard, but her husband thinks the same.

“The biggest betrayal is that he’ll probably get through it until it turns out Karl is accusing him of bringing a Finn back (to Ramsay Street),” Woodburne tells RadioTimes.com exclusively.

He adds: “I think if he realizes that he is completely devastated. If he can’t get him back and can be his master, he’s just a free fall. He has no anchor or safety line. He’s gone. “

Woodburne admits that Susan has a certain conscience about Gary’s death, and she understands the need for revenge on the Canning Matriarch.

“Susan feels responsible for killing Sheila’s son – it won’t be much more primary than her mother’s grief. Knowing the person who thinks he’s responsible for this, how would you sleep at night?

“You would like to be punished. You would like to see their lives as if you had fallen apart. Susan is a mother, she would get it. It does not give him peace, but makes it worse. He understands Sheila’s pain and Sheila’s grief. “

But when Karl turns him on, Woodburne admits that there is a “huge challenge” ahead of Susan and her love.

As he admits that “the setbacks will continue for some time to come,” Woodburne continues: “Of course the challenge comes, is love stronger than pain? It’s not a quick fix, and it will continue for a while, and there are some more obstacles that make matters worse … we have to hope that the love behind so many decades of marriage is strong enough to get through. I don’t want them to break up! “

We have our fingers crossed so they can get past this last hurdle!

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you want to see more, check out our page TV schedule.