Neighbors shocked, SPCA investigates after the dog falls off the Yaletown balcony on the 21st floor

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Neighbors are still in shock after seeing a dog fall Sunday afternoon from a balcony on the 21st floor in Yaletown.

A neighbor tells NEWS 1130 says the three-year-old Australian shepherd tried to enter the apartment in Cooperidge Way and Smithe Street – when it fell.

“There was a small table on the balcony and the dog had climbed on it and struggled to get over the railing and scratched a window that was right next to the railing.”

She says that a crowd that had gathered below heard the dog bark and the building’s concierge warned that it seemed to be difficult.

But the dog fell dead before someone could come to the owner, who according to neighbors was home at the time and then came out.

“I just couldn’t stop. Especially because the aftermath was so terrible to see,” says the witness who is being chased by what she saw. prevented. That didn’t have to happen. “

And it wasn’t the first time neighbors had noticed the dog on the balcony.

“There were a few times that I walked out of my dog ​​and heard that dog bark from that balcony. So this is something that is going on. The dog has been left out several times, “the neighbor explains, and the owner was recently told not to leave his dog outside.

“You don’t have to resort to putting your dog on a balcony or punishing them in cruel ways. That was just cruel what happened to that dog, “she says.

The city of Vancouver confirms that the animal drivers were called on the spot.

“Unfortunately, the animal did not survive the fall. The SPCA has taken the deceased dog and is leading the investigation, ”says Chief License Inspector Kathryn Holm.