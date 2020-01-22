Neighbors share their thoughts on impeachment

SOUTH BEND, IND. – So far, many people in South Bend have shown unshakable feelings for or against President Donald Trump – but the impeachment process and the process that begins today are still confusing to them.

Many are still trying to understand the process themselves, some said it is a swindle, and others were shocked that things have come this far.

Neighbors and residents throughout Michiana weighed in and shared their feelings about the impeachment process so far.

The neighbor Scott Thompson says: “It may feel a bit varied. Like an exciting legal tactic “and” I don’t know if it has a solid foundation or if it is unfounded or if it is something that distracts from the real problem. “

Another local resident, Anthony Runnels, says, “President Trump’s team of lawyers keeps saying that he didn’t break any laws, and that’s actually not the problem.” The problem is that he used his power or not? And I think he did it. “

However, Garrett Haddix gave a different opinion: “I think they have revenge against him or I don’t know why. I don’t think this whole situation should happen from the start.” And “I think he’s our president and people should have a little more respect for our president. It doesn’t matter who he is. I feel like everyone has to grow up a little bit. “

Mary Lippert emphatically says: “I never like Donald Trump from the start. Do you take his presidency and do it in a way that makes it appear better to win votes for the next term? I do not like it. “

And Don Birch from South Bend was frustrated and said, “Honestly. I want him to hurry up and get charged. After everything he did, it was a hot mess in the past 4 years. So, the sooner he comes out, the better so that we can all go ahead and have less chaos. “

And although there are already a lot of thoughts and feelings, the process is not over yet.

So stay tuned and online at ABC57 while we continue to post the latest impeachment information.