In addition to being dumped over the cliff and pushed out to sea, Toadie has been sailing relatively smoothly for some time (it was a slow week for Neighbors for him).

But all that changes as the two women of her past are ready to reappear.

Andrea Somers, the duo of the Dee artist, will be the first to appear, but behind bars he will quickly contact Elly Conway, who will be sent to prison for killing Finn Kelly.

Never misses an opportunity, Andrea uses her power in prison to make it clear that Elly needs her around.

Andrea has declared herself a top dog in prison and this level of protection is something Elly can do.

What Elly doesn’t realize, though, is that Andrea is ready for something as usual.

Not only is she bouncing with Finnish mother Claudia, but she also plans to use Elly’s vulnerability to her advantage – and this time she wants Dee.

The two sisters haven’t seen each other in a while, and they haven’t really spent a tremendous amount of time after learning they’re related.

Dee left Erinsborough shortly after Andrea went with her mother Heather behind bars where they would stay for a while.

But the wheels are set in motion for Dee’s return when Andrea can ask Elly to send Toadie the message she wants to meet.

The toad is, of course, always ready for Andrea to not be able to do anything good, and she wants to leave that idea out – she has been despised more than enough.

But when he realizes it’s not his decision, he takes the phone to Dee and lets him know. Shortly thereafter, he is back in Erinsborough.

But what could Andrea Deelt want? It seems unlikely that he just wants a vicious connection. And when she’s ready for something, is Dee ready to notice what she’s doing before it’s too late?

As with Andrea, you can never tell exactly what she is.

Of course, Madeleine West will play both Dee and Andrea, who have returned to the show in 2017 after she left in 2003.

Viewers in the UK will see both characters return next month, while viewers in Australia have already begun to see the story begin.

