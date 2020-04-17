Neighbors Bonnie Anderson has sung nervously about the themes

Neighbors recently introduced a brand new recording of their iconic theme song, performed for the first time by one of the participants. Bonnie Anderson, who plays Bea Nilsson, receives an audible introduction every time we visit Ramsay Street, and she acknowledges the emotional reaction when asked.

“Our big boss Jason Herbison called me about a year ago if I was interested,” says the musician and actor, speaking exclusively RaadioTimes.com. “I was honestly a bit emotional, this is one of the most famous themes in the world! Everyone knows this song and I was aware that no other performer had done it before.

“I was really nervous. Usually I don’t care what people think, but something like that is so iconic that I didn’t want to shoot the fans. I had a small moment, but I said yes right away. It was a real honor and I wanted to make them proud. “

The new version was released with renewed opening credits shortly after the soap celebrated its 35th anniversary in March.

“The song tells a story in itself and I didn’t want to sing over it,” Anderson continues. “I’m usually a pretty big singer, but I kept it pretty still to keep the lyrics and vocals clean. When I first heard this on TV, it was so weird! I am excited and grateful for this opportunity. “

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyyTwxsW024 [/ attach]

Anderson has sung as a Bea several times on screen, taking full advantage of the performer’s musical background – he won the Australian Got Talent in 2007 with his vocal ability at the age of 12, leading to a successful record and musical theater career in his home country before joining the Neighbors in 2018.

After reaching the world pop star of many former Erinsborough residents, including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, Anderson told us which of his musical accompaniments he would choose a duet with if he had a few more cracks on the classical theme …

“Ben Hall, who plays Ned Willist, is a great singer. We’ve put together a bunch of songs on our Instagram. However, she is very humble and likes to keep her singing talents silent! “

