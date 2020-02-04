Neighbors 35th birthday | confirmed three deaths

When the show approaches its 35th birthday, Neighbors will kill three beloved characters in a big storyline that will include a week of primetime television.

The long-running soap opera in Australia was first broadcast on March 18, 1985, arrived in the UK the following year and quickly built up a large fan base.

The celebration of the 35-year show will include the return of former cast members to Ramsay Street for an event that will end in disaster.

The story begins in the neighbors’ regular time slots from 1.45 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., while Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) organizes a wedding expo to save the Lassiters hotel, leading to the booking of five unique weddings that unite couples from the show Past.

However, things take a dark turn at 10:00 pm when Elly (Jodi Anasta) makes a trip to the remote glamping resort of Pierce (Tim Robards) with a group of friends, including Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

What they don’t realize is that Finn (Rob Mills) has devised a revenge plan that endangers them all and claims the lives of three Erinsborough favorites.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We have the reputation of being big with our milestones – and this is our biggest so far. We are delighted to give our viewers a double dose of neighbors that will lead to three deaths and five weddings.

“There is warmth and nostalgia, as well as a lot of drama and – for the first time ever – we have a story of a week that takes place independently of the events in Erinsborough. Neighbors are 35 years young and we celebrate it with a bang!”

Neighbor star Stefan Dennis, who has played ruthless businessman Paul Robinson since the first episode of the show, will appear in the storyline of the 35th anniversary.

He said: “Who would have thought that? I remember almost 35 years ago when I said it would take about six months, well who eats his words now!

“I am incredibly proud to be part of Neighbors who reach this milestone, it is a fantastic party for all involved, cast and crew, to mark this moment with a great week of episodes planned for our viewers, a touch of nostalgia mixed with an edge of your chair drama – something for everyone. “

The storylines for the birthday of the neighbors start on Monday March 16, 2020 on channel 5.