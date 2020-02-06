Neighbor trying to stop dog attack kills man with a crossbow

A man who tried to escape from two attacking pit bulls was shot and killed by a crossbow shot fired by a neighbor who shot at the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack, the Massachusetts authorities said. Death on Wednesday afternoon in Adams appears to be coincidental, according to a statement by Andrew McKeever, a spokesperson for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. The victim tried to barricade himself behind a door in his own apartment when the neighbor heard commotion just after noon, the neighbor said. the apartment where the attack took place then returned to his own unit to get the crossbow, the authorities said. The arrow is said to have struck one of the dogs, traveled through a door, and hit the man in the room where he tried to block himself, the public prosecutor said. A child in the apartment was unharmed. No names were released and the authorities did not say who owned the dogs. The neighbor who fired the arrow is a “good Samaritan” who cooperates in the ongoing investigation, the public prosecutor said. had a history of aggressiveness, the authorities said. The dogs were shot and killed by responding police officers.

