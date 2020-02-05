Neighbor kills man with crossbow in an attempt to save him from an attack by 2 pit bulls

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Massachusetts who was attacked by two pit bulls was accidentally killed by a neighbor trying to help on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berkshire District Attorney office.

According to DA Andrea Harrington’s office, the Adams police were called to Bellevue Avenue 19 around 12 p.m. for a reported ongoing call. Officers and a K9 unit arrived in an apartment to find two adult pit bulls, who entered into a “fleeting confrontation.”

The two dogs then directed their attack on the officers, who eventually used their weapon issued by the department to kill the animals. The police then found a man with a crossbow injury, dead in the apartment and a child in a nearby room unharmed. The man’s name has not been released.

Investigators believe that the neighbor heard the commotion in the apartment, called the police, and then entered the apartment hoping to save the man. Police say the neighbor got a crossbow and shot at the dogs, one arrow hit one dog, went through a door and hit the man who was dragged.

Police say the man tried to barricade himself from the attack when he was hit and killed by the crossbow. The man’s death is considered accidental and the neighbor, described by the DA’s office as a “good Samaritan,” works with authorities.

The police-related shooting in which the dogs were killed is being investigated by state police services and forensic scientists assigned to the DA’s office, along with Adams Animal Control, Adams Police, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

