Neglected country houses could be turned into modern houses and apartments

Ambitious new plans have been submitted to convert a neglected country house into modern homes.

Ledston Hall, a Grade I listed building in the village of Ledston north of Castleford, is more than 700 years old and has been largely empty for 65 years.

The building is managed by the Wheler Foundation, which was founded after the death of its last incumbent Granville Wheler in 2005, as a non-profit foundation.

Now the Wheler Foundation has submitted plans to the Leeds City Council to convert the hall into four houses, all spread over three floors, and five apartments, spread over one or two floors.

The houses would have three or four bedrooms, the apartments two or three.

There would also be a caretaker’s apartment while the basement is for storage.

In recent years, Ledston Hall has made it into Heritage England’s “at risk” register, which means there are great concerns about the hall unless it is planned to secure its future.

The Wheler Foundation’s application states: “Only 2.5 percent of listed buildings are listed. This makes Ledston one of the most beautiful historical buildings in the country.

“The building has suffered from vacancy and neglect in recent years and has affected its aesthetic importance.

“There is also a risk that important historical data will be lost.

“It should be commended that much has been done to fix the cause of much of the damage, as continued infestation and existing damage make much of the hall uninhabitable.

“The proposals will lead to the loss of historical structures, mainly in connection with the installation of new stairs and elevator shafts.

“Inserting the elevator shafts can lead to damage.

“However, given the amount of historical material that is stored and repaired, this will mean less than significant damage.

“It is assumed that the repair and maintenance of the hall far outweighs this damage.”

The plans are not the first to be submitted to rebuild the old hall. A building permit was granted for a residential renovation of the hall in 2015.

The application has now expired, but has gained the support of English Heritage, which believes that if no action is taken, it would deteriorate further.

The huge house is U-shaped and made of magnesian limestone and is located on a 1,235 hectare property.

The earliest known use of the hall area was a monastery crypt, the oldest of which dates from 1235 and contains the remains of the chapel and the kitchen in the northwest corner of the hall.

Additions and changes were made in the 1500s when the Pontefract priory and adjacent lands were handed over to King Henry VIII, who then leased them to tenants.

It was then acquired by the wealthy landlords, the Witham family, before being sold to the Earl of Stafford, Thomas Wentworth, in 1631 and taken over by Sir John Lewis 22 years later. During this time, the house was expanded extensively.

The Wheler family settled around the turn of the century, and some renovations related to the use of the building as a school took place in the mid-20th century.

This use was discontinued in 1954 and in 1966 the renovation of the south wing expanded to apartments that are still inhabited today.

The hall has been largely empty since then.

A decision on the conversion plans will be made later by the Leeds City Council.