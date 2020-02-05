Neenah family returns to the US from China; Healthcare workers in Wisconsin continue to make efforts to limit the virus

MILWAUKEE – For several weeks, FOX6 News has been sharing the story of the Roth family that had been stranded in China until recently as a result of the virus outbreak. From Wednesday evening 5 February they will be back in the state.

After being stranded in Wuhan, China for two weeks, Daisy Roth and her two children made a flight back to California – but arrived just as news came about the confirmed case of corona virus in their home state.

The family arrived at Travis Air Force Base between Sacramento and San Francisco. Samuel Roth is enthusiastic about his wife and daughters – 5-year-old Abigal and 10-year-old Adalynn are now staying at a base hotel. They can be placed in quarantine for a maximum of 14 days.

“I don’t want my family to be there for two weeks,” said Samuel Roth. “But I want to fully comply with all the precautions necessary to ensure that my family is healthy, but also that we do not bring the disease into the community.”

He said he will be in California, ready to take his family to Wisconsin as soon as they are acquitted.

In Milwaukee, health care providers continue to make efforts to now identify and control the virus – a case has been confirmed in the state in Dane County.

“Now that it is here, it is of course good to know, because it helps us to stratify potential risk,” said Dr. William Timm, president of infection control at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Timm said the hospital has been preparing for these things for decades.

“We have been prepared for such things since 2002 when we had the SARS outbreak,” he said.

Protection protocol starts with limiting exposure to affected areas. It is a method used by a group of UW-Platteville students who were studying in Wuhan when the outbreak began. After having exceeded a 14-day isolation period, a release was given.

“The question is always what the risk would be for other people in Wisconsin,” Timm said.

But limiting exposure does so much.

“The highest risk factor for this type of infection would be to travel to China right now,” Timm said.

The doctor said that good hygiene is one of the best ways to keep you and others safe.

Despite all the news, the risk of getting the virus is extremely low. The chance of a flu or even a cold is greater than with getting the corona virus.

