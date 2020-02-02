Neenah family establishes seats during the flight of the coronavirus epicenter from Wuhan to the US.

NEENAH – Daisy, Abigail and Adalynn Roth are stuck in Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the new corona virus. Samuel Roth was delighted to hear that his family would be coming home on a chartered flight on Monday, February 3 – but the email from the Foreign Ministry confirming their reservation did not give details of where they would fly to, WLUK reported .

The flight was scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. (CST) Sunday. From 9:45 pm (CST) On Sunday, the flight was delayed, according to WLUK.

The Ministry of Homeland Security said that people from Wuhan would stay in quarantine for up to 14 days.

“We will go through all the processes that the government puts in front of us to ensure that we don’t bring the disease into the community,” Roth told WLUK.

As soon as their quarantine runs out, Roth said he will be there.

“Given the circumstances, it would be right to pick them up,” said Roth.

Uncertainty remained on Sunday when that could be. When the time came, Roth said he was hopeful that the community would be empathetic.

“I hope people will treat my daughters and my wife with compassion and understand that we are just trying to get this family back together and not trying to make people sick,” said Roth.

During this process of getting his family home, Roth told WLUK that he was trying to stay positive.

“In terms of the likelihood of my family falling … I don’t want to go there mentally, but deadly ill, I think the chance is very, very low,” said Roth.

Roth said he intended to make his family pancakes when they are reunited.

