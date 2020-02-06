Need more trees, no less in the province

Let’s be serious about keeping the trees that we have and seriously planting more.

That was the message that Prince Edward County farmer Jen Ackerman brought to the Committee of the entire County County this afternoon (Thursday)

Ackerman said that in the past 4 years 358 healthy mature trees have been felled in the province and only 38 have been planted.

Ackerman said the council was more focused on ruining the landscape with expensive new homes, new developments than on preserving good land.

She also suggested municipal pass regulations that require 2 trees to be planted on every new building plot approved in the province and suggested that part of the income from building permits and other development costs should be used for a serious tree planting program.

Ackerman asked the county council to donate $ 20,000 to the voluntary County Sustainability Group for planting trees and wildflowers on 6 acres of land on its farm, which is also the location of the now canceled WPD wind farm. The saplings would be white pine and red oak.

The committee did not decide on her request, but asked her to submit her request to a recently established environmental advisory committee.

