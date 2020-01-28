Most hospitals in Ontario, including the four Quinte Health Care, operate in a semi-permanent state of overcapacity.

And the president and CEO of QHC Mary Clare Egberts fully supports a recommendation from the Ontario Hospital Association that the province increase its funding for hospitals by at least 4.85% in its upcoming budget.

That percentage means that another $ 922 million dollars will be distributed across the county’s hospital system to increase patient capacity.

The OHA recommendation notes that the demand for hospital services is constantly increasing with the aging of the population and that Ontario is currently spending less per capita than any other provincial government in Canada.

The association’s report also says that funding should be allocated with more flexibility to enable local hospital administrations to prioritize the areas they serve.

.