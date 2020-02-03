Need coffee? 2 New Starbucks open in Amarillo

When it comes to coffee, Amarillo has no shortage of options. I don’t even believe I have ever lived in a smaller town with so many coffee shops. On most days, however, it can be a hair-raising experience to grab a cup of Joe because of the long lines. It doesn’t matter if you are at Starbucks, Roasters, Palace, Cliffside or one of the other stores, the lines can be long. During those peak hours I have sat in rows that were more than 30 minutes long and that can be stressful, especially if you try to get someone at a certain time.

When Starbucks announced they were going to open 2 more locations, I couldn’t wait. To be transparent, Starbucks is my favorite coffee stop, but I am also known for occasionally visiting everyone else in town. Although the 2 locations were announced, so far there was not much information about where they would be.

Construction has begun on a new Starbucks alongside the Love’s Truck Stop on Hollywood Road and I-27. The address is 8619 Canyon Drive. The second new location is at 5140 South Coulter. That location is on the corner of South Coulter and Arden. There are several properties for sale at that intersection, but no construction has yet started.

