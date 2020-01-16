Neda Agha-Soltan's blood stained the ground where Iranians are protesting today

When politicians and experts speak of “Iran” and “Iranians”, they often refer only to the Islamist thugs who rule this nation with institutionalized terror.

But Iran and the Iranians also include protesters who brave batons and bullets on the streets of Tehran, showing themselves as eager for freedom as any American in America.

The most recent protests began on Sunday with a vigil for the 176 innocent people who perished when a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down by an Iranian missile. The regime initially denied responsibility for the tragedy, but ultimately admitted the truth.

Those present – as much or more representative of Iran than any mullah – are so decent that they are outraged that such a lie has been told by their government. The regime responded, as often before, with beatings and tear gas and, according to several witnesses, with live ammunition on the demonstrators.

One notable difference from the protests of the past decade was that women would be in the foreground, some of them brandishing flowers in front of assault rifles. A video that has passed through the regime’s social media filters shows an injured woman assisted by other demonstrators.

“They shot him,” can be heard in Farsi.

Other images that made it online are bloodstained concrete near Azadi Square.

“The blood of our people!” Exclaimed someone.

Saving this blood on the edge of a square whose name means “freedom” made one think of a decade-old video taken at a short distance showing the last moments of Neda Agha-Soltan, 26 years old. She was a budding musician and photographer standing on the sidelines of the protest with her piano teacher on June 20, 2009, when a militia sniper on a nearby roof shot her in the chest. The images of a spectator’s mobile phone recorded his last words.

“I’m burning! I’m burning!” She said in Persian.

Her eyes rolled back as blood spurted from her mouth and nose. The video that captured it all went viral.

“Probably the most widely observed death in the history of mankind,” Time magazine later said.

At the time, Agha-Soltan planned to spend her life with a photographer / filmmaker / journalist / poet / antique dealer / naturalist named Caspian Makan. They had met two months earlier, in what could be called a love case at the first sound after having had the chance to get on the same bus in Turkey.

“There were some great views on the road,” Makan later told the Daily Beast. “I was taking photos of a rainbow and heard a beautiful voice from a young woman in the back seat talking to me about the beauties of nature. We had more than an hour of very warm conversation without being able to see each other because of the positions of the seats. “

It was only when the bus arrived in Kusadasi that the first sound was followed by his first sight of Agha-Soltan. Even the first name was perfect for this woman whose beauty he had heard before seeing her.

“Neda in Persian means: inner voice or spiritual voice,” Caspian later told the Daily Beast.

They turned out to have flown in the same plane from Iran, him to photograph old objects, she simply on vacation.

“We were together in Turkey for nine days and we were happy to be together because we had a lot in common,” he recalls. “We returned to Iran and our relationship has become more serious. And we started living together in my apartment. “

Love at first sound led to two becoming one. She hoped that one would then become three.

“It was his wish for us to have a baby so much that we even chose a name for him,” he recalls.

The choice was accompanied by an intuition concerning sex.

“We chose” Joupin “as the boy name, because we thought so!”, He said.

In June of this year, Iranian hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ran for another term in what was widely regarded as a rigged election. Neda Agha-Soltan was among some 500,000 Iranians who took to the streets to protest despite warnings from the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

“The day before, the dictator” Mullah Khamenei “, in his speech, instructed the forces to suppress the demonstrators,” Makan said.

Agha-Soltan was among those who swore not to be intimidated.

“She said,” I’m going to go! Even if a bullet touched my heart, ”recalls Makan.

Makan says he ventured alone into the crowd to take photos even though the photographers were banned.

“The [security forces] brutally beat everyone on the way, even those who had just passed,” he later reported. “They threw an old lady on the ground who was barely able to stand with a cane in her hand. They smashed the windows of houses and cars with their batons to scare people. “

The evil has become terrible.

“The security forces started shooting at people and the fighting has intensified,” Makan said later. “I became more worried about Neda. Telephone lines were disconnected in areas where clashes were taking place. There was no way to communicate. “

Twelve hours later, his cell phone rang. The display indicated that Neda was calling, but it was her sister, Hoda.

“Caspian, Neda is gone,” she said, from her account.

“What do you mean Neda is gone!” He asked.

“She got shot,” said the sister.

Makan started screaming. Agha-Soltan’s mother Zohreah came in.

“Caspian, they kidnapped Neda from us,” she said.

The regime has banned all memorial service for this young woman whose death has been recorded by millions of people.

“We were not even allowed to organize a private memorial for Neda in her parents’ house,” reported Makan.

Only a few relatives were allowed to be buried in tomb # 32 at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in Tehran. He came what he describes as “the most painful moments of my life”.

“I was standing right next to his body,” he would remember. “I couldn’t believe she was my Neda. Her face was strangely painful and he looked so sad.”

Her love at first sound has always been silenced.

“Neda had sung for me several times, and she seriously had a pleasant and pleasant voice even when she spoke!” Said Makan later. “I wish I had her voice now. We decided to record her voice in an audio studio by reading some of my poems. But she was gone before her wishes came true. “

But in the coming days, thousands of protesters came to the grave. Security forces dispersed them again and again.

“People were attacked, arrested and at least one person was killed at his grave,” said Makan.

The security forces even turned their weapons on the grave itself.

“You cannot believe that the guards shot and disrespected his tombstone,” said Makan.

Six days after the murder of Agha-Soltan, security forces broke into Makan’s home, installing snipers on the surrounding rooftops. His photo archive – 10,000 largely of natural and historic sites – has been seized. He was thrown in Evin prison. He spent two weeks in cell # 34, often wishing that he himself had been killed and buried near tomb # 32.

Makan was blindfolded when he was taken to other parts of the prison, but the ears that once vibrated in front of Agha-Soltan’s soft tones were filled with the cries of the protesters interviewed. His own interrogation fluctuated between being hit and given ice cream and threatened with execution when his captors pushed him to say that Agha-Soltan had been on a suicide mission for a subversive group. Meanwhile, the regime had bizarrely claimed that she and other protesters had secreted vials of blood in their mouths to give the impression that they were bleeding internally as they sprawled on the street.

Under pressure from Amnesty International and others, he was released on bail. Agha-Soltan had loved the sunrises and he began to visit his grave at daybreak, escaping before the arrival of the guards. He did not want to leave Iran and the cause for which she died, but he understood that he would be sent back to prison if he did not remain silent.

In the end, he could not bear the forced silence. He went to Turkey, where he met Agha-Soltan for the first time, but this time he continued to Canada despite the regime’s efforts to have the Turkish authorities send him back to Iran. He pledged to continue wearing black in memory of Agha-Soltan and all the other victims of the regime.

In November last year, rising gas prices were met by protests in Tehran and other cities in Iran where people stopped their cars and just sat down. The security forces responded by killing hundreds, perhaps more than 1,500. Up to a third of them were women.

“Neda is planted in the ground like a seed!”

– Caspian Makan

“Neda planted itself in the ground like a seed!” Makan told The Daily Beast. continued.”

Among the dead, 14-year-old Nikta Esfandani loved music and theater. She was shot in the head on November 16. The regime decreed that because of his youth, the family would not be billed for the cost of the ball, as was common practice. She was buried in the same cemetery as Agha-Soltan.

Thousands of other protesters were reportedly imprisoned, many of them in the same prison where Makan was detained.

“I know very well what the hell is there!” He told the Daily Beast. “At all times, I wish to be killed like my fiancée on the street instead of being arrested!”

Women were even more at the forefront of the protests that started on Sunday. The blood of a young woman was again spilled at the edge of Azadi Square.

This week Makan said he will continue to wear black as long as Iran is controlled by a regime he calls “the original version of ISIS.” of Iran who survives despite the regime.

“I’m alive, but my sister was killed. She wanted the wind to blow in her hair; she wanted to be free; she wanted to hold her head high and say: I am Iranian. My sister died because there is no more life; my sister died because there is no end to tyranny. “

