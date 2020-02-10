Nebraska wants to cut off No. 9 Maryland

Nebraska (7-16, 2-10) against No. 9 Maryland (19-4, 9-3)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8.30 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Maryland wants Nebraska to suffer its sixth consecutive defeat against high-ranking opponents. Nebraska’s last win against a high-ranking opponent came against then No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Maryland remains 9th in the last AP rankings after beating Rutgers and Illinois last week.

TEAM LEADER: Marylands Jalen Smith scored an average of 15 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, while Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 16.4 points and 4.4 assists. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, while Dachon Burke Jr. collected 11.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cowan has scored or supported 49 percent of all field goals in Maryland in the last three games. Cowan has declared 18 field goals and 16 assists in these games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-9 if less than 68 points are scored and 7-7 if at least 68 points are scored.

UNBEAT WHEN: Maryland is a perfect 15-0 if it scores at least 72 points. The terrapins are 4-4 if they score fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Maryland’s steadfast defense brought opponents up to 61.9 points per game, the 21st lowest in Division I. Nebraska allowed an average of 76.3 points in 23 games (rank 280 of the Cornhuskers).

