Nebraska Trucking Association demonstrates support for drivers by featuring absolutely free warm foods

JACKSON, Nebraska (KTIV) — Truck motorists have been strike hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nebraska Trucking Affiliation established up a way to show their assist for drivers.

On Friday, at the Bosselman Pump and Pantry in Jackson, Nebraska motorists have been in a position to end by and get a voucher for a totally free warm food.

The Nebraska Trucking Association has produced stops in a variety of cities throughout Nebraska to give out these meals as a way to demonstrate assist for drivers who have been performing added several hours to keep retailers equipped all through the pandemic. Jackson was the sixth quit so far and they have provided out about 1,200 cost-free meals.

Kent Grisham, President of the Nebraska Trucking Association, suggests motorists have encountered a large amount of hardships on the roadways and this is a smaller way to say thank you.

“We’ve found services shut, we have noticed anything from restrooms that they can not accessibility, places to eat where they are unable to consider a break and go in an established down,” stated Grisham “They require a hot meal. They need to have an chance to get out of their vans and extend their legs.”

Grisham provides they will continue on to give out these foods throughout the point out as lengthy as this crisis carries on.