Western Illinois (5-11, 2-4) vs Nebraska Omaha (10-10, 3-2)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the head-to-head series against Western Illinois. Nebraska Omaha has an average of 12 points in their last six wins over the Leathernecks. Western Illinois’ last win in the series was an 83-76 win on February 3, 2016.

LEADING ACTION: Matt Pile set up a double double with 11.9 points and 10.3 rebounds to show the way to the Mavericks. JT Gibson has teamed up with Pile and averages 13.5 points per game. The leather neck is led by Kobe Webster, who scored an average of 15.8 points.

STEP: The Mavericks scored 75.6 points per game in five conference games. That’s an improvement over the 71.3 per game they did in non-conference games. WONDERFUL WEBSTER: Webster has reached 35.6 percent of the 73 3-pointers he has attempted, scoring 7 out of 19 in the last three games. He also made 72.5 percent of his fouls this season.

LESS IF: Nebraska Omaha is 0-5 this year if it scores 65 points or less and 10-5 if it scores at least 66 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARCH: West Illinois Ben Pyle tried 96 3-point cards and connected 45.8 percent of them. In the last three games, he was 11 to 22.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The offense in West Illinois had sales of only 14.9 percent of its property. This is the fourth lowest rate in the nation. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to flip the ball over only 16.2 percent of all properties (339th place among Division I teams).

