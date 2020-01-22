Nebraska Farm, business groups save on property tax bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) –
A bill that would lower Nebraska property taxes by moving more
State aid to schools was supported by the top of the state on Wednesday
Agricultural and business associations, however, met with strong opposition
Schools that do not want their taxpayers restricted
trust that the state will maintain its funding.
The
The allusion to the legislative Revenue Committee was worrying
for the prospects of the draft law, although the committee chair
The proposal is likely to change. Opposition of the middle class
and the biggest schools are a big hurdle supporters would likely have
to overcome in the one-house legislation.
“It is ongoing work,” said Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, chair of the committee.
committee
Members proposed the bill to lower property taxes for farmers.
Cattle breeders, homeowners and entrepreneurs without collecting other taxes. ON
Bill last year that would have increased sales taxes to lower property
Taxes died after objections from Governor Pete Ricketts.
The
Would calculate the percentage of agricultural, residential and
Commercial real estate that school districts may be subject to tax liability when triggered
State aid increase. The state would pay an additional $ 106.3 million
The amount would increase in the first year after the law came into force
over time.
Even though
Some schools would see a boost in funding, officials from high-growth
The schools in Lincoln and Omaha said they would lose the state
Support at a time when they accept more special education and
Students in need.
The
Bill would get rid of part of Nebraska’s school funding formula
This allows large schools to collect more money at a lower cost per student.
It would also limit the amount of money that school boards can have
generate locally if they receive less state aid than expected.
“I
cannot support an invoice that takes control of the locally chosen one
Officials, ”said Dave Welsch, president of the Board of Directors of Milford Public Schools
of education.
Legislators who support the measure argue that some schools take more money than they need and increase property taxes.
school
The officials also contested provisions that would tighten the restrictions
about how much they can increase their spending each year, noting
Teachers’ salaries are by far the highest expenses and are paid by
Employment contracts.
“Freeze
Growth within a district is simply not possible without a disadvantage
This affects staffing levels, ”said Jason Buckingham, Business Manager at Ralston
Public schools.
supporter
said lawmakers must act this year to help farmers who have seen
sharp bumps in their property tax bills as well as homeowners who are
Similar increases are now beginning to emerge. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce
& Industry has approved legislation, as has the Nebraska Farm Bureau
and other business and agricultural groups.
“It is
It’s time to move the ball across the field, ”said Bud Synhorst, President and
CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association.
Nebraska
Steve Nelson, president of the Farm Bureau, found that many
The smallest rural schools do not receive state compensation.
to force them to cover their costs with local property taxes.
“If
We attach great importance to attracting and keeping families in rural Nebraska.
We need to take this step to reduce Nebraska ‘s dependence on
Property taxes, ”he said.