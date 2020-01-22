Nebraska Farm, business groups save on property tax bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) –

A bill that would lower Nebraska property taxes by moving more

State aid to schools was supported by the top of the state on Wednesday

Agricultural and business associations, however, met with strong opposition

Schools that do not want their taxpayers restricted

trust that the state will maintain its funding.

The

The allusion to the legislative Revenue Committee was worrying

for the prospects of the draft law, although the committee chair

The proposal is likely to change. Opposition of the middle class

and the biggest schools are a big hurdle supporters would likely have

to overcome in the one-house legislation.

“It is ongoing work,” said Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, chair of the committee.

committee

Members proposed the bill to lower property taxes for farmers.

Cattle breeders, homeowners and entrepreneurs without collecting other taxes. ON

Bill last year that would have increased sales taxes to lower property

Taxes died after objections from Governor Pete Ricketts.

The

Would calculate the percentage of agricultural, residential and

Commercial real estate that school districts may be subject to tax liability when triggered

State aid increase. The state would pay an additional $ 106.3 million

The amount would increase in the first year after the law came into force

over time.

Even though

Some schools would see a boost in funding, officials from high-growth

The schools in Lincoln and Omaha said they would lose the state

Support at a time when they accept more special education and

Students in need.

The

Bill would get rid of part of Nebraska’s school funding formula

This allows large schools to collect more money at a lower cost per student.

It would also limit the amount of money that school boards can have

generate locally if they receive less state aid than expected.

“I

cannot support an invoice that takes control of the locally chosen one

Officials, ”said Dave Welsch, president of the Board of Directors of Milford Public Schools

of education.

Legislators who support the measure argue that some schools take more money than they need and increase property taxes.

school

The officials also contested provisions that would tighten the restrictions

about how much they can increase their spending each year, noting

Teachers’ salaries are by far the highest expenses and are paid by

Employment contracts.

“Freeze

Growth within a district is simply not possible without a disadvantage

This affects staffing levels, ”said Jason Buckingham, Business Manager at Ralston

Public schools.

supporter

said lawmakers must act this year to help farmers who have seen

sharp bumps in their property tax bills as well as homeowners who are

Similar increases are now beginning to emerge. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce

& Industry has approved legislation, as has the Nebraska Farm Bureau

and other business and agricultural groups.

“It is

It’s time to move the ball across the field, ”said Bud Synhorst, President and

CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association.

Nebraska

Steve Nelson, president of the Farm Bureau, found that many

The smallest rural schools do not receive state compensation.

to force them to cover their costs with local property taxes.

“If

We attach great importance to attracting and keeping families in rural Nebraska.

We need to take this step to reduce Nebraska ‘s dependence on

Property taxes, ”he said.