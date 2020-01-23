Nebraska (7-12, 2-6) vs. No. 24 Rutgers (14-5, 5-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Rutgers presents Nebraska with a major challenge. Nebraska has played and lost only once in a ranking this season. Rutgers lost 85-80 to Iowa on Wednesday.

RISE: Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. scored an average of 12.7 points and six rebounds, while Myles Johnson scored 9.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack scored an average of 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists, while Dachon Burke Jr. scored 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE DANGER: Mack has scored or supported 50 percent of all field goals in Nebraska in the last five games. Mack has 25 field goals and 38 assists in these games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-7 if less than 68 points are scored, and 7-5 if at least 68 points are scored.

UNBEATABLE WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 10: 0 if the team has seven or more thefts. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 if they steal the ball less than seven times.

DEFENSE: The tough defense of Rutgers brought opponents to 60.1 points per game, the eleventh-lowest mark in Division I. Nebraska allowed an average of 75.2 points in 19 games (rank 261 of the Cornhuskers).

