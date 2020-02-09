Nebia by Moen Review: A shower head that really made me cold

When I first moved to Portland, Oregon, I was worried about how I would survive the endless, gray, rainy winters. A friend advised me to find a way to get warm – really hot – at least once a day. I don’t have regular access to a sauna or a hot tub, so I take a hot shower every morning to thaw my cold toes before putting them in woolen socks and leather boots. That hot shower is an indispensable part of my day.

When Nebia’s box arrived, I hit it. Nebia has a very glamorous story about the origin for a shower head. In 2010, co-founder Carlos Gomez Andonaegui worked as CEO of Sport City, Mexico City’s largest gym chain. He and his father designed the Nebia prototype to save water in the showers, with the new idea of ​​using sprayers that are normally used in agricultural and aerospace fields.

He met Nebia co-founder Philip Winter in Mexico City, while Winter worked at Endeavor, a non-profit organization that encourages entrepreneurship in different parts of the world. After appointing another co-founder, Gabriel Parisi-Amon – a former Apple engineer – installed a prototype at an Equinox gym in San Francisco. It quickly caught the attention (and dollars) of various silicon valley illuminati, particularly Tim Cook.

The original version costs $ 500. A few years later Nebia works with the revered crane manufacturer Moen for a much more accessible version for $ 199. (On Kickstarter you can currently preorder it for a discount of $ 40.) Nebia sent me the version with the magnetic staff, which will be sold in retail for an expected $ 269. Preorders are sent mid-March.

It is easy to install. Simply unscrew your current shower head and neck pipe, screw in the Nebia by Moen and stick the sliding arm and the round magnetic dock on the wall (you can also screw it in). It is incredibly beautiful. After I installed it, my husband and I took a few minutes to admire it in our modest bathroom, as if we had a Valentino dress in the closet next to your jeans and dirty old sweaters.

But after three weeks my husband rebelled and took it down when I was on a work trip, and I didn’t put it back. In the death of a Portland winter, even a luxury, high-tech shower head just wasn’t warm enough.

Misty Morning Fog

Photo: Mark Serr / Moen

Low-flow shower heads are not exactly new technology; I used one before the Nebia came, with a flow rate of 1.75 gallons per minute (the average shower head uses more than 2 GPM. Low-flow shower heads save homeowners in both water and energy costs because you don’t have to heat so much water You can also try to make one yourself.

The shower head Nebia by Moen undoubtedly looks much better than anything you could build yourself. Nebia sent me a sample in shiny, stain resistant nickel, but it also comes in equally attractive black, or white and chrome.

The shower head is a huge 8 inch wide, a circle with six small nozzles around the edge. Nebia’s atomization technology distributes the flow in millions of small droplets and reduces the flow to a remarkably low 1.35 GPM. At that rate you can save up to 10 liters of water per shower compared to average shower heads. (With the hand shower, the flow rate of the Nebia increases to 1.7 GPM.)

The Nebia also has a few other useful design functions. The shower head tilts and rotates in multiple directions for optimum positioning. It is also mounted on a sliding rail that has 17 inches of travel. It is very easy for any shower to manipulate. There is a 10-inch height difference between my husband and me, and we were both able to grab the shower head with one hand to spray an inch or two above our respective scalp.

I do not recommend buying the shower head without the hand unit. I didn’t do this, but you can position the hand unit at the height of your lower back and switch it on to cover even more of your body surface. Instead I used it to spray my cold legs and feet. After I was washed away, I simply hit the hand unit back on the beautiful magnetic dock.

The heat is on

Photo: Mark Serr / Moen

Most people have used a mist shower before. On hot days, those tiny, silky droplets feel heavenly on my arms and shoulders as I walk through a playground. “Nebbia” actually means fog in Italian. Unfortunately I do not spend most mornings luxuriously in an Italian fog. I need a more car wash-like setup where I can restore blood flow to my limbs and rinse my hair within five minutes or less. CEO Philip Winter notes that the Nebia by Moen shower head is halfway between a steam shower and a regular shower.

“When you spray water and make smaller drops, there is energy transfer and so the drops want to cool,” he said on the phone. “This is the biggest challenge we have challenged. You are fighting physics.”

If you are in an enclosed shower cubicle, you may be considerably warmer than I was in my bathtub – a cold shower in the morning is far from what I want. A closed stall would also solve the problem of containing Moen’s diffuse spray. Sprayers were originally used to water fields, so the Nebia by Moen watered my entire bathroom if I wasn’t careful closing the shower curtain immediately after I turned it on.

You can also not switch off the overhead shower head and only use the hand unit. Winter said this feature is one of the biggest questions customers have, but Nebia cannot currently implement it because it would violate the shower head regulations of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials. It is a shame, because without a separate hand unit I could not use the Nebia van Moen with my children or dog. Instead of soaking the entire bathroom, I banish my dog ​​to the back deck to spray through a freezer hose. (In retrospect, this was just a punishment for rolling in a rotten fish.) I also couldn’t put a 2-year-old pantless in the bath and rinse his legs after he had a bad accident.

In areas affected by drought or where drinking water is scarce, saving water is a very real problem. And in warmer places, a beautiful, misty shower head such as the Nebia van Moen can be a viable solution. But here some considerations outweigh others. At the moment I would rather find other ways to save water and energy instead of sacrificing my only 10 warm minutes a day.

The good news is that the Nebia van Moen is very easy to install. Until I can sneak past my husband to enjoy cool fog in July, I will daydream about all the sunny, tropical places where I wish I would shower instead.

.