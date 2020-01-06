Neat CES gadgets, the genome of a deadly cobra and more news

Loading...

Technical nerds are healed on tour and scientists, but first: a cartoon about office privacy – or the lack thereof.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Today’s news

The best things we’ve seen at CES so far

Tech’s biggest show is underway in Las Vegas, and that means there are all kinds of futuristic gadgets to yawn at. From face recognition of cats to an anti-snoring pillow with a “sensor-based sleep pressure monitoring system”, our writers have compiled a list of the coolest things they have seen so far.

Scientists finally came up with the Indian cobra genome

A bite from an Indian cobra can lead to a creepy death: rotten muscles, ruptured blood vessels and paralyzed nerves. And although there is an antidote, it is a practically medieval method of snake milking and horse blood harvesting that is error prone and inefficient. Now, after two years of work, an international team of scientists has published an atlas of all 38 Indian cobra chromosomes in Nature Genetics – the most complete snake genome ever collected – hoping that it will serve as a roadmap to a 21st century solution .

Fast fact: 14.5 million

That is the number of hectares of land that has been burned by forest fires in Australia since September. The fires are unprecedented, have killed at least 18 and represent a huge airway hazard for millions of others.

WIRED recommends: robot vacuum tips

Robot vacuum cleaners are great, but they can also be frustrating if they are not set for success. Our writers have collected some of their best tips (such as leaving the light on!) To ensure that you get the most out of your robot friend.

News that you can use

Here you can read how you can secure your WiFi router and protect your home network.

