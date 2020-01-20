Nearly 300 stray horses have gathered in Uintah County

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly 300 abandoned, stray or nuisance horses were removed from public land in Uintah County this month over a five-day period, with the majority of them having found their rightful owners.

The Uintah Animal Control and Special Services District, authorized by a Uintah County decree, worked with a licensed horse collection business to remove animals this month, hosting with 296 successful animals.

None had to be euthanized, although some of the animals suffered cuts and scrapes that were treated medically, according to district executive director Christina Williams.

“Our first round of rallies was very successful,” said Williams. “We have exceeded our target of 175 horsepower.”

Stray horses run near an oil and gas infrastructure in Uintah County during a rally in January 2020. Uintah Animal Control & Shelter Special Service District

Most of the horses, which are not “wild” or that do not fall under the Bureau of Land Management, were concentrated in the area between State Route 40, S.R. 45 and the Green River. Some have also been found along Seep Ridge Road, Glen Ridge Road and in the Ouray National Wildlife Area.

Eighteen of the animals remain in the care of the district pending the results of screening tests for equine infectious anemia. Their owners have been identified, said Williams.

Another 278 animals were claimed by their owners, meeting the requirements of the state mark inspectors before being transported out of the state.

Williams noted that the animals are not wild and that all BLM horses were “zeroed” in the area about 21 years ago.

Stray horses are represented in the corrals after a meeting in January 2020 in Uintah County. Horses have been brought together to reunite animals with their own and to reduce risks to public safety.Uintah Animal Control & Shelter Special Service District

Over time, these horses increased in population and wandered the roads where there were vehicle collisions and other threats to public safety.

Williams said the district plans to work with the contractor to “trap stragglers” and that more rallies are planned this year. There were up to 500 horses in the project area at the time the county issued the decree.