Nearly 150 Romanian workers fly to help rescue British fruits and vegetables from the coronavirus crisis – The Scottish Sun

ALMOST 150 Romanian citizens flew to England yesterday to pick fruit and vegetables.

Workers fly from Romania to help British agriculture who are at risk of losing their early summer fruit and vegetable harvest due to locking up of the coronavirus.

The 147 workers flew from Iasi, a small town near the Moldova border. Credit: Paul Edwards – The Sun

The flight – chartered from Surrey-based Air Charter Service – is the first of six flights that are expected to be arranged in the coming months to keep the farm at work.

Airbus A320 aircraft are paid for by private agricultural companies in the UK.

‘Hopefully no one here is sick’

The 147 workers flew from Iasi, a small town near the Moldova border.

Mihaela Corciu, 38, from a village called Godeni told The Sun: “We are leaving because we have no work here, no income, we have to find work somehow.”

He added that workers were paid £ 10 per hour, saying: “We will never make that kind of money here.”

Before boarding the plane, the workers pass a thermo scanner – which is intended to detect people who have a fever.

Catalin Bulgariu, airport director said: “There is no mandatory inspection on our part to ensure that no passengers arrive from Suceava or the so-called red zone at this time.

“We are currently carrying out this examination and hopefully no one here is sick, but this is all we can do.”

The National Farmers Union (NFU) believes that up to 95 percent of the 70,000 seasonal workers can usually be lost.

Some British farmers have launched a recruitment movement, calling on local workers to join the harvest to prevent millions of tons of fruit and vegetables from being wasted.

Brighton-based recruiter Concordia said it had 35,000 interesting applications after the appeal. While the response was significant, he said only 16 percent, 5,500 people, were interviewed for a role.

An NFU source told The Sun: “It is extraordinary that these workers have come to help British agriculture.

“We need all the help we can to ensure tons of food is not in vain.”

Before boarding the plane, workers pass a thermo scanner – intended to detect people who have a fever. Credit: Paul Edwards – The Sun

The Airbus A320 aircraft was paid for by a private agricultural company in the UK, and is considered the first of six flights to bring workers into Credit: Reuters

