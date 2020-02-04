Nearly $ 1 million in shark fin seized by Florida nature inspectors

MIAMI – Nearly $ 1 million in shark fins was seized in Miami, Florida, after the boxes in which they were hidden were intercepted by US government officials.

About 1,400 pounds of shark fins were found hidden in 18 boxes on Monday, February 3, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release.

The fins, who arrived at a port access in Miami, Florida at the end of January, had a commercial value estimated at between $ 700,000 and $ 1 million, officials said.

It was believed that it came from South America and was probably on its way to Asia.

“The shipment was in violation of the Lacey Act and included CITES listed species,” said Gavin Shire, head of CNN’s Public Fish and Wildlife Service. “We are limited to what we can say about this, because it is an ongoing matter.”

CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) is an international agreement between governments to protect wild animals and plants. From October 2016, 12 species of sharks have been included in Appendix II of CITES.

“The recent seizure of over 1,000 pounds of shark fins of potentially protected species in Miami demonstrates why we need a federal ban on shark fins,” said Ariana Spawn, an ocean-going lawyer with the non-profit advocacy group Oceana. She called on the Senate to adopt the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (S.877), which aims to ban national fin trade.

The impact of fin trading

Because of the trade in shark fin soup, shark populations such as hammerhead shark and oceanic white tip have fallen by more than 90%, reports a study from 2018 in Marine Policy.

Nearly 60% of the world’s shark species are endangered and more than $ 1 million tons of sharks are caught every year, the study added.

According to the research, the import of the final has doubled in Hong Kong since 1960, making the city the “world’s largest shark trading center.”

Shark fin soup is a traditional, often expensive, Chinese cuisine that is served in restaurants worldwide.

The average price for shark fins is ($ 99 USD – 591 / kg) in Hong Kong and ($ 28 USD – 419 / kg) in China, the network traffic for wildlife trade in 2016.

And on a smaller scale, a shark fin lunch in Chinese restaurants can cost around $ 80 Hong Kong dollars ($ 11 to $ 12 USD) and luxury places cost up to $ 1,200 Hong Kong dollars ($ 160 USD).

