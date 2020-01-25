NDP presents bill from private member to realize national pharmacy | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he has heard sympathy from the liberals about the importance of a national drug plan, but he says that Canadians struggling with the cost of drugs cannot afford to wait.

“We have heard Prime Minister Trudeau and the liberal government use many fine words about the importance of national pharmacy, but we have not seen any concrete action,” Singh told reporters on Thursday.

“Our healthcare system desperately needs this.”

Singh said he sent letters to Trudeau and the other opposition party leaders to request their support and give a full briefing on the proposed legislation.

Opposition MPs, as well as backbenchers in the government caucus, can introduce legislation through the accounts of private members, but without government support they have a smaller chance of passing through the multiple stages of debate and voting to become law .

In December, provincial and territorial prime ministers expressed their hesitation about a national drug program, and some said they would rather see more money to tackle issues such as hospital overcrowding and growing waiting times.

The prime ministers told Ottawa that they want to be able to opt out if the federal government continues with a national drug plan.

Singh said he understands that the prime ministers can be cynical about working with Ottawa on healthcare after changes to the provincial funding formula implemented in 2017 have led to reduced annual increases in provincial health transfers.

The former conservative government created the new financing formula for federal health transfers, reducing the annual increases of six percent introduced since 2004-2005 to three percent increases per year.

During the 2015 federal elections, the Trudeau Liberals promised to work with provinces to negotiate a new health agreement, but the last deal kept the three percent limit. The liberals also added $ 11 billion in financing for 10 years for home care, palliative care and mental health care.

Singh said he believes he can get provincial buy-in for a pharmacy program by reversing the formula that reverses the increase in health transfer – which he refers to as spending cuts – and increases health care financing to the provinces in supplement to the financing of the national pharmacy.

“The first step, I believe, to gain confidence and to undo some of that cynicism is to end those austerity … reinvest in healthcare, provinces show that we are serious about healthcare, investment in transfers to healthcare in general and then propose a national, universal program, “Singh said.

He remained vague about how much more the provinces should receive, and only said that an evaluation would be needed about how much they needed.

With federal money on the table and more money for other services, Singh said he believes that provinces will be convinced to bundle their share to help realize a national drug plan.

Trudeau has promised to continue with a ‘national, universal pharmacy plan’. He repeated that promise in a speech he gave to his caucus on Thursday, but he gave no details as to what it would include and when legislative measures might be introduced.

In his mandate letter to Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Trudeau said he expects to “continue” with the implementation of pharmacy, including the establishment of a Canada Drug Agency and a national drug formula to make drug purchasing more efficient and affordable for all Canadians.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press