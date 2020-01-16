Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper police have arrested an employee of the Natrona County school district for alleged sexual assault on minors.

The school district made a statement on Thursday, January 16.

“The Natrona County School District is working with the Casper Police Department in response to this investigation,” said NCSD. “The Natrona County School District has put in place reasonable security measures to prevent the suspect from having further access to students. As soon as we can legally do so, we will share more information than is permitted by law. “

Article below …

“The Natrona County School District is committed to safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff and school visitors. We are incredibly grateful for the superior police services and commitment to security of our community that the Casper Police Department has done. “

They encouraged people to share any information they could have with the police department.

“If you or someone you know have information regarding this investigation, we strongly encourage you to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8472.”