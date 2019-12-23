NCSD Seeks To Combat Vaping And Smoking Among Students

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Natrona County School District plans to find ways to limit student use of tobacco and vaping products.

"The subject of vaping, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products used by young people in our community and in schools has been the subject of a recent conversation of high priority among teachers, parents, students, school leaders, administrators and our community. partners, "said the school district Monday, December 23.

The NCSD Board of Directors will focus on the subject during its working sessions on January 13 and 27.

"During these public work sessions, administrators will hear from middle and high school management teams, community partner agencies and district officials on data, trends, prevention and education efforts" , adds the NCSD.

The district hopes that the public will provide comments to help them resolve the problem.

"We greatly recognize and appreciate the contribution of our entire community to creating safe and healthy school environments," said Tanya Southerland, NCSD public relations officer. "We would like to request public feedback and participation during the board meeting on January 13 and 27, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Services Facility. "

People can also provide fees by email to [email protected] These comments should be provided by January 27.