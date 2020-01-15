NCSD reports school name with pertussis case

CASPER, Wyo. – Officials from the Natrona County School District say a case of whooping cough has been confirmed at Park School.

Whooping cough or pertussis was announced on Wednesday, January 15, 2020; However, the school district did not initially announce the name of the school.

The school name was announced after a written declaration by the NCSD on Wednesday at 12 noon.

(January 15, 2020), the Natrona School District worked with the Casper-Natrona Health Department and the Wyoming Health Department to inform our community about a recent confirmed case of whooping cough (pertussis) in our community. We thank you very much for the committed partnership of our health authorities in the county and state, who support us in offering all students, employees and school visitors a safe and healthy learning environment.

Our first step was to inform the parents / guardians of the school concerned directly so that they had enough time to receive official information to make an informed decision about their individual child’s health and schooling.

Soon after, information was shared with our entire community. At this point, all corresponding processes and communication channels have been completed. Therefore, we can confirm that the reported case of whooping cough has occurred at Park Elementary.

The following information has been provided by Casper Natrona Health Office in conjunction with Wyoming Health Office recommendations to help parents / guardians and community members make informed health decisions for their families:

“Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a bacterial respiratory disease that can be easily passed from one person to another. The disease is transmitted through airways that contain the bacteria of an infected person who sneezes or coughs. The disease is most serious in infants and preschoolers. Pertussis symptoms usually appear within 5 to 10 days after exposure of an infected person, but can last up to 21 days. The first symptoms can include coughing, sneezing, fever and a runny nose. Within two weeks, the cough may become severe with periodic episodes of intense cough, which may be followed by vomiting. These noticeable coughing fits can help distinguish pertussis from a normal cough.

If you or your child have symptoms of pertussis, such asWe strongly recommend that you contact your doctor to find out if pertussis can cause the disease. The sick person must stay away from school until the pertussis has been excluded or until they have received an appropriate antibiotic for at least 5 days. It is also important that employees who may have pertussis stay at home.

Immunizing against pertussis is the most effective way to prevent the disease. However, some people can still develop a disease after vaccination. During this period of pertussis disease in our community, it is especially important that you and your child are up to date on the pertussis vaccine and pertussis boosters.

People who are not vaccinated have no protection against pertussis and are at much higher risk of contracting pertussis and spreading it to others. It is imperative that these non-vaccinated individuals limit exposure to infants and those with compromised immune systems.

For more information about the pertussis vaccine, contact your healthcare provider or Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-235-9340.

The usual precautions in healthcare can be taken to prevent the spread of disease. Common surface disinfection procedures with all-purpose cleaners such as bleach are sufficient to remove whooping cough bacteria. Frequent and correct hand washing is the basic prerequisite for the prevention of many common diseases. To prevent the disease from spreading further, you should stay at home with the illness and symptoms, contact your doctor if necessary, and treat coughing and sneezing. “

The Natrona County School District follows the standard cleaning protocols of all schools daily. However, in view of this recent event, additional precautionary cleaning measures are being taken.

If we receive additional verified reports, the parents and guardians of the affected school (s) will be contacted directly and we will work with the Casper Natrona County Health Department to publish additional information, if available.

If you have any health-related questions, please contact your doctor or the Casper Natrona health department.

Thank you for your patience and consideration as we work together as a community to offer our students a safe and healthy learning environment

Natrona County School District # 1 Written Statement, January 15, 2020