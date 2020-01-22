NCSD Announces Spelling Bee Winners

Courtesy of the Natrona County School District

CASPER, Wyo. – The first school district in Natrona County has announced the results of a recent Spelling Bee run by Natrona County Schools.

Students in grades 35 through 8 of the Casper Classical Academy, Centennial, Cottonwood, Dean Morgan, Pineview, and Summit signed up for the Natrona County School District Spelling Bee, which took place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

“After two hours of writing 75 words and choosing 25 vocabulary words through multiple choice, the 25 best misspellings were announced,” the NCSD publication said. “These 25 students had the fewest misspelled words and the least wrong multiple choice answers. You should do oral rounds in the afternoon. “

The district says three participants sat down in the first round, and we lost two more participants in the second round. Round three proved to be more difficult since five students dropped out, but in round five nine students were excluded from the top 25 elite.

Rounds five, six, seven and eight set up the top 4 spellers, with one pupil spelling the championship word in round nine. Emma Litke, grade 8, from Dean Morgan, wrote “Skedaddle” correctly to secure 1st place as a Spelling Bee Champion.

The State Spelling Bee will take place in Rock Springs on March 20 and 21.

NCSD bee coordinator Ruth Putnam emphasized the importance of spelling: “Research shows how spelling improves literacy and how it improves vocabulary and understanding. Teaching spelling has also been shown to strengthen the link between combinations of letters and the sounds they represent. “