NCSD # 1 confirms whooping cough at the Casper school

TO UPDATE: According to the school district, the parents and legal guardians of the pupils in the school concerned were notified directly. According to the NCSD, additional reports or information communicate directly with parents and guardians and share this information with the community.

CASPER, Wyo. – The Natrona school district has received confirmation from the Casper-Natrona health department of a confirmed case of whooping cough at a district school.

The exact school name was not published.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, especially in infants and young children. The disease is transmitted through airways that contain the bacteria of an infected person who sneezes or coughs.

“In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be similar to the common cold,” a school district statement said on Wednesday. “But over time, the coughing fits can become so severe that patients cannot eat or sleep normally. Pertussis symptoms usually begin within 5 to 10 days after exposure to an infected person, but can last up to 21 days. “

The school district asks the residents whether you or your child experience the pertussis symptoms described above. We strongly recommend that you contact your doctor to find out if pertussis can cause the disease.

“The patient must stay away from school until the pertussis has been ruled out or until they have received an appropriate antibiotic for at least 5 days,” advises the district. “It is also important that employees who may have pertussis stay at home.”

The district says the primary responsibility for a child’s health and schooling rests with the parent or guardian.

The Natrona County School District is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all students, employees and schoolgoers. We will work closely with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to monitor this situation in our community and to provide information when it becomes available.