NCIS Alumna Pauley Perrette’s new comedy series ‘Broke’ is premiered in April

NCIS alumna Pauley Perrette announced on Twitter that her upcoming new comedy series Broke will premiere on April 2 at 9:30 PM. ET on CBS, takes over the period of Carol’s Second Act after it has ended its current season.

The 50-year-old actress plays Jackie in Broke, a single mother and bartender whose normal life with her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo) is turned upside down when her estranged sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), Elizabeth’s husband Javier (Jaime Camil) and his assistant Luis (Izzy Diaz) suddenly appears out of nowhere.

Broke becomes Perrette’s first lead role since her departure from NCIS almost two years ago.

Perrette left NCIS in May 2018 after 15 seasons in the show as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. The actress claimed that ‘multiple physical attacks’ had been initiated prior to her departure.

In June 2019, Perrette shared a now deleted photo of a crew member with a black eye and stitches. She claimed that it was her decision to speak out and “protect” the NCIS crew, which led to her departure.

Although she did not reveal how much or when the alleged attack took place, the working relationship of actress and her costar Mark Harmon had deteriorated after he had brought his rescue dog to the set. In 2016, several reports claimed that an unidentified crew member was bitten by Harmon’s dog, resulting in 15 stitches.

Perrette has been involved in numerous incidents where she was injured, notably an incident that struck her as being assaulted twice by homeless men in the three-month period in 2015 and 2016. In May 2019, she shared a photo of herself in a hospital coat with a bloody bandage around her arm, but did not explain the injury.

Since she left NCIS, fans have waited until she returns to the show. In June 2019, however, Perrette made it very clear that she would never return to the series and claimed that she was “terrified” of her former costar Harmon.

Despite the problems, the actress continued her relationship with the network and got the lead role in Broke.

