NCHS Film and T.V. Instructor honored, inducted into 'Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry'

Film and TV teacher Lance Madzey laughs with students shortly before class at NCHS in Casper (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County High School film and television teacher Lance Madzey was included in the Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry.

“With his 25 years of experience, Mr. Madzey has excelled as a film and television teacher in the Natrona County School District since 1995,” said Marquis Who’s Who on January 21. “In 1994 he worked for KTWO-Casper in Wyoming as a director, copywriter, producer, videographer and PSA director. Mr. Madzey began his career in 1993 as a teaching assistant at Columbia College Chicago. “

In addition to his classroom work, Madzey spent 21 years running the Wyoming Statewide High School Short Film Festival. The festival in May 2019 was the last.

“Festival judges were flown in from Hollywood to review and assess student work and offer workshops in their professional fields,” added Marquis Who’s Who. “Many student winners have started careers worldwide. Madzey produced and directed the feature film “Stanley”, which premiered in November 2010 in the Rialto Theater in Casper Wyoming. “

“In particular, Mr. Madzey received the Wyoming Association of Broadcasting Award for writing texts in 1995.”

In addition to “Stanley”, Madzey has also made other films, including “The Woman with the Centipede”. This short horror film project filmed in Casper brought together local talent with Hollywood power and contributions from people from all over the country.

“In addition, Mr. Madzey received the Making A Difference Award from Natrona County High School in 2015 and the madZ Award from Casper Business Community in 2013,” said Marquis Who’s Who. “From 1998 to 2002, he was featured in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Mr. Madzey attributes his success to the fact that he has found something that he loves and that as an educator he can share his passion with others. “

The school district also spoke about Madzey’s entry in the biographical register, saying that “he brings energy, determination, and encouragement to his classroom every day.”

Madzey shared some thoughts with the school district.

“It is extremely difficult to imagine that a moment is my favorite as an educator because such moments last and sometimes happen every day,” he said in the January 27 NCSD announcement. “One moment that definitely stands out is when my former student Lucas Lee Graham called me when his feature film was approved for the Sundance Film Festival. He was so excited and I was so happy for him. “

“Another moment that stands out is when my former student Justin Howard became the world champion in air guitar. The stuff that both boys practiced weekly for NCTV episodes seemed so perfect for them in retrospect. I am happy for all my students if they are successful. My parents Dr. Carl and Cherie Madzey were both educators in this city. Her example and wisdom continue to inspire me. It is a wonderful thing to be a teacher and I love it. “

Marquis Who’s Who say people are selected based on their biographical volume based on the following factors:

position

remarkable accomplishments

visibility

Awareness in an area

“Before he started his professional career, Mr. Madzey was educated at Columbia College Chicago, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in film and television in 1994,” they added. “To keep up to date with developments in his field, he maintains professional relationships with a number of relevant organizations, including the Wyoming Education Association, the Natrona County Education Association, and the National Educational Association.”

The first edition of Marquis Who’s Who was published in 1899.

They say they “have recorded the lives of the most accomplished personalities and innovators from all major fields, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment.”