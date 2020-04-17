NCC disregarded Patterson Creek people in bistro final decision: files

Posting written content

The National Cash Commission knew it was choosing an iffy place for a pop-up bistro beside Patterson Creek final summertime, but built issues worse by ignoring regional citizens, inner papers clearly show.

Its have evaluation of 5 doable sites showed that a Patterson Creek bistro may well overcrowd an by now busy park, could possibly interfere with cyclists and doggy walkers, experienced very poor obtain for putting in the bistro, and was uncomfortably near to people’s residences. This web site was rated the “most difficult” of the 5.

The analysis warned: “Public consultations will be extremely important prior to advancing this site as an possibility.”

As a substitute, the NCC was heavy-handed and secretive with nearby inhabitants, inevitably bringing criticism from its have ombudsman.

There was no prior public session. People were stunned a single June working day when significant equipment started out tearing up the park’s grass.

Upset residence owner Wendy Myers, who life near the web-site of the summertime pop-up bistro staying mounted at Patterson Creek. Previous June, residents uncovered of the job as they started out get the job done on the web page. Wayne Cuddington/Postmedia

That is when they uncovered of the plan for a “French-influenced bistro (with) an assortment of light brunch fare, fine coffees, wine, beer, pastries, specialty ice lotions and a lot more.” And they shaped a resistance.