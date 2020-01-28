NCAA tournament for tar heels still possible?

The UNC basketball program had an incredibly rough start this season, but is an appearance in the NCAA 2020 tournament still possible?

The North Carolina Tar Heels won six of their first seven games to begin the 2019-20 college basketball season, including a win over the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. However, two losses to Ohio State and Virginia followed, as well as an injury to Star Freshman Point Guard and leading scorer Cole Anthony von Tar Heels.

Two defeats in a row turned into four, and despite the fact that three of these four were defeated by high-ranking opponents, the Tar Heels were only 6: 5 after 11 games. Then it got really bad.

It was determined that Anthony would need arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially ruptured meniscus in his right knee, and a recovery process of at least four to six weeks was expected. It was around the same time that junior striker Sterling Manley underwent another surgery on his sick knees that kept him out of the Tar Heels lineup for the rest of the season. Anthony’s absence left a trio of inexperienced guards, Junior K.J. Smith and newcomers Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris are expected to perform the majority of the duties in the UNC back court.

The Tar Heels won two games against UCLA and Yale, but they weren’t incredibly comforting wins. The Bruins are currently only 10 to 10 years old and have lost all three games they have played against high-ranking opponents this season. And Yale is a team that should always beat North Carolina, especially at home, where they won only three points.

It only got worse when Harris tore his ACL into the bucket against the Bulldogs on a late game drive and nearly ended his newbie campaign right away – he only played 60 minutes in five games. The North Carolina court had become even smaller. The same goes for the team’s error rate. something that would become very clear in the next few weeks.

After Roy Williams clinched his 879th career win over Yale, a win that linked him to his mentor, former UNC head coach Dean Smith, he wouldn’t end the game for a month. The Tar Heels lost five games in a row – all against ACC opponents – including the program’s first home loss to the Clemson Tigers. As if that 3-point extra-time loss wasn’t demoralizing enough, the Pittsburgh Tar Heels were blown out and then lost a double in extra-time they should have won against Virginia Tech.

Finally, North Carolina returned to the line against Miami. A 23-point win over the Hurricanes, who missed their top two goal scorers, gave the Tar Heels their first ACC win in the last seven attempts and Williams his 880th win. The Tar Heels then picked up their momentum in a street game against rival NC State, defeating a Wolfpack team 14: 6 hungry for a win over their most hated opponent.

This win caused Carolina to think faithfully and maybe be a bit ahead of herself. Could the Tar Heels run this season and somehow make the March NCAA tournament without having to win the ACC tournament? Yes, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.

After the tar heels defeated the wolf pack on Monday night, Lunardi was asked about a scenario that would include victories against Duke, Florida State, and Louisville that the tar heels might bring into the off-season. Lunardi’s opinion gives UNC fans hope after two wins that have brought their team to 500 points this season.

But let’s examine this term in more detail. The Tar Heels definitely have some “bad losses” this season, especially in a year when the Atlantic Coast Conference is not as competitive as usual. They really only have one marquee win (Oregon), but there are several ways increase that number.

If North Carolina could end the conference season with a record over 500 in the upcoming games against Duke (twice), Florida State, Louisville, Virginia and Syracuse and win in three or four of these competitions, their resumes will be much stronger. We also know how the NCAA Committee rates the dynamics of the tournament and the injuries the teams have suffered throughout the season. North Carolina has missed more than 60 games among all of its injured players this season, and Cole Anthony’s injury would put a lot of strain on that argument.

I’m not saying it will happen. I’m not even saying it’s likely. Chances are that this is not the case. Two wins in a row and the promising development of Garrison Brooks and Brandon Robinson are enough to raise some hopes. especially when the football season is still seven months away.

