NC Supreme Court considers eliminating 2 men’s beliefs based on racial bias in jury selection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Supreme Court is considering whether the convictions of two men whose lawyers claim potential black jury members have been dismissed due to their race should be set aside.

If the judges rule in their favor, it would be the first time that the North Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the judgments for racist bias in the jury’s decision and could lead to the men getting new cases.

“It is not part of our legal system and yet it always happens,” said lawyer Franklin Wells.

The court heard two cases on Monday. Cedric Hobbs is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of Kyle Harris in 2010, who worked in a pawnshop in Cumberland County. Cory Bennett, after an investigation in 2015, appeals against his convictions about drug charges, including methamphetamine trafficking in Sampson County.

Both men claim in their respective cases that prosecutors decided to beat potential judges based on race, which would be illegal.

“It questions the integrity of the system,” Wells said.

Kristin Uicker, an assistant attorney general, pointed to Bennett’s case, while the public prosecutor removed two potential black jury members, three people who were black, made it to the jury.

“Here the prosecutor accepted at least 60 percent of the well-known black jury members,” she said.

Justice Anita Earls followed up with Uicker on what prosecutors can consider when it comes to the variety of jury members.

“If it is unconstitutional for a prosecutor to beat someone because of his race, then it is important what the prosecutor thinks about that person’s race,” Earls said.

“The point is motivation, not perception,” Uicker replied. “Only the assessment of the person’s race by the public prosecutor does not affect the reason they use the strike.”

A transcript of Bennett’s trial shows that the defense lawyer asked why the prosecutor had only two strikes for potential judges who were black. The judge found the strikes not motivated by racism.

Franklin Wells said, “Mr. Bennett only has to show that there is a conclusion that race had some effect on one or more of those challenges.”

It is not clear when the Supreme Court will take decisions in these cases.